Laines Premium Collection All of our designs are lovingly hand drawn in house by our designer and then bought to life by our highly skilled craftsmen. These handcrafted brooches are delicately hand embroidered using beautiful metallic threads and the highest quality of individual sequins, beads and crystals creating a 3D finish. An absolute compelling attention to detail Teamed with our Laines London Classic Slippers Wipe clean only - DO NOT TUMBLE DRY Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Brown Classic Laines Toffee Slippers With Deluxe Dodgem Brooch Shoes XL LAINES LONDON