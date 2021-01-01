The Agnes is a contemporary spin on the classic trench coat. Crafted out of a beige cotton-based bonded fabric, with flashes of olive for a showstopping effect. Slightly oversized with a belted silhouette, it features contrast details and a pleated storm flap on the back. It comes with an adjustable belt with metal buckles for a flexible fit at the waist and wrists, removable hoodie and signature internal carry straps. All Meriwether raincoats are technically constructed pieces and as such they have gone through extensive testing to make sure they won't fail you. The seams of the coats have been fully taped and the shell fabric has been specially treated to ensure high level of water repellency. We recommend hand washing only when strictly necessary as repeated washing may decrease the level of water resistance. Small stains can be removed with water and soap. In order to dry the coat avoid contact with high temperatures as this may damage the fabric. Composition: 63% Cotton, 37% Polyurethane Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Green Cotton Agnes Coat Large Meriwether