Lucy is 5'8" and is wearing a size 8 100% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose Lining: 100% Cotton Neck to hem length for a size 12: 91cm Machine washable (Delicate) High neck Concealed back zip Mini frill hem skirt Lined body (upper) Smart yet playful, the new Cassia Dress shape features gathers at the shoulders, full length sleeves and a fitted waist for a flattering shape. To finish the look, we've given the Cassia ruffled trims at the high neck, subtly tapered blouson sleeves and an above-the-knee length with a frill hem. 100% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose Lining: 100% Cotton Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Wash inside out. Allow to air dry. Stretch back into shape whilst wet. Iron whilst still damp to gain back the length. Iron inside out, through a cloth on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Green Cotton Cassia Frill Mini Dress - , Floral Dash Medium Sugarhill Brighton