Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Black Cotton Cleverly Designed Sand Chambray Fitted Shirtdress - Tasha XXL Alex Black Collection

Impeccably tailored in beautiful light-weight chambray, this breathable dress will take you right through Spring, Summer and Autumn and ensure you are perfectly chic on safari too! The Tasha has our signature ¾ placket with a hidden button at the bust to prevent gaping, darts at the back to give the shape definition and a hemline just short of the knee (our model is 5'10" and wears a Size S). ¾ length fitted sleeves finish this slim fit shirtdress off to elegant perfection. Cinch at the waist with a leather belt for a formal work look, or wear without a belt paired with sneakers for a pulled together, but casual weekend outfit. Available in sand colour chambray (Tasha), denim chambray (Annalise) and crisp blue and white stripe shirting cotton (Eloise) Machine washable at 30C Wash with similar colours Cool iron Designed in Scotland and made by a small, family-owned factory in China, visited personally by Alex Black