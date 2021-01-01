Laurie is a feminine take on the traditional tuxedo shirt upper, with exquisite knife edge pleats framed by a mandarin collar. Cut from the crispest striped poplin, the Laurie is at ease with sneakers for running errands or perfectly svelte with a blazer for work. Clever design details include a ¾ placket with a hidden button at the bust to prevent gaping, darts at the back to give the shape definition and a double hem (double to ensure it hangs straight) that stops just above the knee. French seams make this dress quietly luxurious while our signature ¾ length fitted sleeves show off a pretty watch or bracelet to elegant perfection. Machine washable at 30C Wash with similar colours Cool iron Designed in Scotland and made by a small, family-owned factory in China, visited personally by Alex Black Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Black Cotton Cleverly Tailored Tuxedo Bib Pinstripe White & Blue Shirtdress - Laurie XXS Alex Black Collection