The dungaree, or bib is a classic workwear staple. Built to resist and last, this design is rooted in the M.C.Overalls archives yet tailored for the 21st Century. With adjustable shoulder straps, double back patch pocket and loophole buttons for easy opening, this is a versatile and quality item that will make everyday a little easier. Adjustable shoulder straps Front side spacious pockets Branded embroidery below top front pocket Branded button hole fastening at top pocket Two loophole buttons on either side for easy opening Double back patch pocket 100% Cotton Cold hand-wash inside out Cold machine wash inside out on a gentle cycle Women's Non-Toxic Dyes White Cotton Denim Dungaree Small M.C.Overalls