Sporty meets spiff on the Franchesca, a combination of our favorite polished Fiona blouse, classic skirt and two preppy belts in a must-have, one-and-done design. Available in color-saturated solids and a whimsical print, the A-line dress is styled with a crossover-look neckline with pleating, cuffed elbow sleeves and a wide grosgrain tie belt. For an alternative look, an additional belt in the colour of the dress is included. Quarter pockets and partial lining improve upon the piece. Outside material: 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane Lining material: 100% Acetat Care: Machine wash cold with like colors Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Blue Cotton Franchesca Dress With Two Belts Large Marianna Déri