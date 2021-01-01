An easy choice for relaxing days, this dress is the definition of effortless style. It's designed with a front twist, elasticated waistband and wide floaty skirt to make it ideal for warm days. You can pair this with canvas trainers during the day and dress it up with wedges in the evenings. Inner lining, short, side zip and back neck tie. COLOUR: White COMPOSITION: 70% Viscose 30% Linen Lining: 100% Cotton Machine wash cold Hand wash recommended Wash with like colours to avoid colour transfer Press on reverse side Iron on low heat Allow 5% shrinkage Women's Non-Toxic Dyes White Cotton Linen Blend Twist Dress In XXS PAISIE