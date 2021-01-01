Love Claw Ring crafted with high polish sterling silver set with an Onyx Stone Comes with a year warranty Comes with a Stolen Girlfriends Club Ring Box In celebration of our 10-year anniversary of our mighty 'Claw Ring, ' we have crafted the delicate balance of tough yet beautiful claw-inspired pieces. Designed to be your special statement piece, the beautiful yellow Citrine hue provides a nice contrast to our moody Black Onyx stone. All jewellery is delicate and should be handled with care. Avoid wearing your jewellery in performing activities as dropping and knocking will cause scratches and damages. Avoid getting jewellery wet or coming in contact with cosmetics e.g Hairspray. Tarnishing naturally occurs over time. To minimize tarnishing avoid contact with oils, salt, and chemicals. To help prevent tarnishing we recommend to give your jewellery a gentle wash with warm water and dry with a soft cotton cloth before storing. Regular care helps to prevent your jewellery from aging. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Black Cotton Love Claw Ring Onyx Stolen Girlfriends Club