A beautiful blend of minimalism and superb design detail. Crafted in black cotton-elastane this go-everywhere dress is a maxi shirtdress you'll wear time and again. Delivering comfort and coverage, the refined dress boasts a modern shawlcollar, cropped sleeves, comfy hand pockets and a wide wrap belt with a knottedbow finish. Material: 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane Care: Machine wash cold with like colors Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Black Cotton Maxi Shirtdress With Detachable Wide Belt Medium Marianna Déri