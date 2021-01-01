Add a little shimmer to your look with this amazing opal crescent moon necklace. It will instantly make your look more catchy. You can wear it alone or layer with other celestial necklaces to create more boho look. The dainty sparkle of the blue opal pendant will freshen up your overall outfit. Gold plated jewelry is made to last a long time if taken care of, avoid wearing when washing hands, showering, applying lotion, using harsh cleaning supplies or working out. To clean, buff gently with a soft and dry 100% cotton cloth or a microfiber cloth. Do not use jewelry cleaner on gold plated jewelry. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Blue Cotton Opal Crescent Moon Necklace Serendipity