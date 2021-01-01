This comfortable printed dress is crafted from stretchy jersey with a V neckline, a button front and matching tie belt. The Raphaela showcases our vibrant red and pink lightning bolt print over a deep navy base. Fabric: 100% Organic Cotton Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Dry flat or line dry and reshape when wet. Iron inside out on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Blue Cotton Raphaela Triple Lightning Jersey V-Neck Dress Small Sugarhill Brighton