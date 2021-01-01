The Sorrento Dress is made of soft and luxurious silk cotton fabric. The feminine neckline and the drawstring waist complement the balloon sleeve details and easy elastic cuffs. The dress has self covered buttons down the centre front and is ankle length. The Sorrento dress is your perfect day to night option, it can be worn casually with trainers or pop on a heel and some accessories and wear this gorgeous girl out on the town. The Leolou print is an exclusive Ralf Studios design. 70% Cotton 30% Silk - Oeko-Tex certified fabric Silk cotton fabric is incredibly lightweight and soft. The fabric has great movement drapes beautifully against the body The Sorrento Dress is finished with internal French seams Silk cotton is a delicate fabric, a cool hand wash with gentle detergent in recommended. Dry flat and out of direct sunlight. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Brown Cotton Sorrento Dress Leolou XS RALF STUDIOS