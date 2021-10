A stylish staple to wear with all your beautiful new skirts, this all-season blouse deserves prime wardrobe placement. Minimalist yet feminine, the top is designed with a Henley-style split neckline, buttons cuffs and gathering detail. Choose from several solid hues and one floral print - or scoop up all of them! 97% cotton, 3% elastane Machine wash cold with like colors Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Red Cotton Tunic Blouse XS Marianna Déri