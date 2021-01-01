This gorgeous and versatile maxi dress has a high, halter shaped crew neckline with a center front keyhole opening. There is a dramatic cascading draped ruffle from the center keyhole neck, down to the sexy center front thigh slit opening. The center back has an invisible zipper closure with hook and eye clasp closure. This maxi dress is cut from opaque, pebbled chiffon in a bright yellow color fabrication, and is fully lined. This column shaped maxi dress is sexy, figure flattering, and unbelievably comfortable- the compliments will be endless! 100% poly Silver Chiffon self; 100% poly lining. Dry Clean or Hand Wash. Lay flat or hang to dry. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Yellow Fabric Aphrodite Maxi Dress XXXS Meghan Fabulous