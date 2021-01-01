The Elle Classic thong is so good you won't even know it's there. We took everything we love about fabric, fit and sexiness to develop the most unnoticeable thong you will ever touch. It's perfect under denim, leggings…or nothing at all. Made in NYC Bi-stretch micro mesh from Italy Anti-bacterial crotch lining Tonal color trim at waist and leg opening Breathable with a "barely there" seam line 82% polyamide, 18% elastane Hand wash only We love our LUELLE panties and want them to last forever, because we use exceptionally high-end mesh normally reserved for luxury lingerie we always and only hand wash our LUELLE and they dry in a few hours. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Black Fabric Elle Thong Medium LUELLE