Brighten up your new season style with this printed dress. The 3/4 sleeves and floaty fabric make it perfect for summer days. We like to keep the look casual and wear this with flats during the day and change to heels in the evening for a smarter look. Button front wrap design, elastic cuffs and inner lining. COLOUR: Red, Blue and White COMPOSITION: 100% Polyester Hand wash recommended Wash with like colours to avoid colour transfer Press on reverse side Iron on low heat Machine wash 30 degree Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Red/Blue Fabric Graphic Print Button Wrap Dress XL PAISIE