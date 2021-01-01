Bestselling Style, New Print - The Joy shirt is cut to be slightly oversized with a longer length and drop shoulders. The Joy Green Hearts Shirt combines this more casual fit with our brand new heart print! Fabric: 100% Viscose Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Wash inside out. Allow to air dry. Stretch back into shape whilst wet. Iron whilst still damp to gain back the length. Iron inside out, through a cloth on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. What is Viscose? Viscose is a made from wood pulp, a naturally-occurring, cellulose-based raw material. Products made with Viscose may incur a little shrinkage after contact with water, don't panic! After ironing, your product will return to its original form. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Green Fabric Joy Heart Print Long Sleeve Shirt Small Sugarhill Brighton