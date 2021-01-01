Cut from a light fabric, these wide leg striped trousers are designed to elevate your everyday style. The main feature of these trousers is the asymmetric fold at the waist. Show it off by wearing them with a blouse tucked in. Elasticated waistband, asymmetric fabric fold at the waist, D-ring belt, side zip, inner lining and pockets. COLOUR: Blue and Black COMPOSITION: 100% Polyester + belt Machine wash 30 degree Hand wash recommended Wash with like colours to avoid colour transfer Press on reverse side Iron on low heat Dry metal buckles immediately after washing to avoid oxidation Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Black Fabric Striped Wide Leg Trousers XS PAISIE