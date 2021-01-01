Brighten weekdays with this vibrant dress cut from stretch-cotton printed with painterly hothouse florals. A pretty, mood-boosting piece, the ankle-length dress is styled in a demure silhouette with a round neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves and pleats at the waist. A removable obi-style waist belt allows for two unique looks. Material: 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane Care: Mashine wash cold with like colors Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Floral Print Cotton Maxi Dress With Detachable Wide Belt XXL Marianna Déri