Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Green Joy Shirt - , Star Leopard XXXL Sugarhill Brighton

Bestselling Style, New Print - The Joy shirt is cut to be slightly oversized with a longer length and drop shoulders. The Joy Green Star Leopard Shirt combines this more casual fit with our standout, animal print on deep green and scattered with hot pink stars. 100% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose. Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Wash inside out. Allow to air dry. Stretch back into shape whilst wet. Iron whilst still damp to gain back the length. Iron inside out, through a cloth on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach.