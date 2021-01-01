The deep green and hot pink Star Leopard print adds an edgy twist to this feminine tiered smock dress. Designed for a relaxed fit, the Zania falls loosely over the frame. Wear yours layered with boots and a leather jacket or with bare legs and trainers in warmer weather. The Zania features a simple round neck, half-length sleeves with a slight blouson and a keyhole button back. 100% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose. 100% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose. Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Wash inside out. Allow to air dry. Stretch back into shape whilst wet. Iron whilst still damp to gain back the length. Iron inside out, through a cloth on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Green Leather Zania Smock Dress - , Star Leopard XXL Sugarhill Brighton