Our 'Stella' shirt in cyan will make a bold summer statement, best styled with our matching 'Stella' shorts. Made of 100% pure washed linen the shirt is very breathable and gets softer with more wash and wear. Can be styled for the city or the beach. All our garments are ethically made in London. Wash at 30degrees, avoid tumble drying. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Blue Linen Stella Pure Washed Oversized Shirt Large Piper The Label