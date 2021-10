The vintage style Lolita tortoiseshell cat eye sunglasses, taken from the iconic timeless 50's fashion with their feline inspired shape are the ultimate chic accessory. Making these cat eye sunglasses the perfect summer eyewear. Use a micro cloth to clean Black ombre lens. UV 400 PROTECTION Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Brown Lolita Tortoiseshell Cat Eye Sunglasses Hortons England