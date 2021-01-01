Some customer's reports say that walking around with Hey Harper jewelry can make you feel like a super rich person. Sarah Breedlove, also known as Madam C.J. Walker didn't have this benefit within her reach on her time, so she worked hard and became the first female self-made African American millionaire. This necklace is a sign of empowerment and ambition! Our Jewelry is Waterproof, so do your daily routine without having to take it off! Shower with them or take a swim. Apply any type of lotion from moisturiser to sunscreen. Use perfume with them. Shine, while exercising. Stay sanitised and clean. Take care of yourself. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Gold Madame Necklace Hey Harper