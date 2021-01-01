Our Cloud slippers offer extra cosy cushioning- super plush faux fur and a deep indoor and outdoor rubber non slip sole. Our Artisan Brooches are lovingly handmade with crystals, pearls and beads, each brooch is designed by our in house team and then bought to life by our creations team. Perfect for indoor and outdoor use (please keep dry) The brooches are removable meaning you can wear the brooches on your other favourite clothing and accessories Presented in a beautiful organza bag WIPE CLEAN ONLY Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Natural Laines Cloud Cream Slippers With Double Artisan Pearl & Gold Seashell & Lobster Brooches Shoes Large LAINES LONDON