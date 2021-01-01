Our Cloud slippers offer extra cosy cushioning- super plush faux fur and a deep indoor and outdoor rubber non slip sole. Deluxe brooches are skilfully handmade using Indian silk bullion wire, using high grade pearls, beads and crystals Perfect for indoor and outdoor use (please keep dry) The brooches are removable meaning you can wear the brooches on your other favourite clothing and accessories Presented in a beautiful organza bag Wipe clean only - do not tumble dry Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Natural Silk Laines Cloud Cream Slippers With Deluxe Double Artisan Movie Night Brooches Shoes Small LAINES LONDON