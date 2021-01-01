A simple style that does it all, these trousers are an ideal base for creating a multitude of looks. The paperbag waist and flattering pleats will enhance your figure and add extra detail to your outfit. Wear Cassis trousers with a fitted top or a relaxed jumper. Front zip and pockets. COLOUR: Light Pink COMPOSITION: 64% Viscose 36% Polyester Machine wash 30 degree Hand wash recommended Wash with like colours to avoid colour transfer Press on reverse side Iron on low heat Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Pink Ankle Length Paperbag Trousers Large PAISIE