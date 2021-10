Shortened tops remain trendy and will be with us for seasons to come. This T-shirt, made in Portugal is made of rosé cotton jersey with slightly longer sleeves. The great Bikini Please! print completes the look. Wear it with high-waisted denim skirts or shorts. Washing instructions: Delicate machine wash 30 degrees Material: 100% cotton Made in Portugal Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Pink/Purple Cotton Shirt Bikini Please Strawberry Medium ANOTHER BRAND