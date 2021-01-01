Our Ultralight Chic Slipper / Sliders with stylish deep tread bespoke soles are complete with a stand out gold or silver shimmer binding. These slippers have extra cushioning and are finished off with a satin label for the ultimate comfort, they are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Ultra Lightweight and super durable. Our Deluxe brooches are skilfully handmade using Indian silk bullion wire, using high grade pearls, beads and crystals Wipe clean only Please handle the brooch with care Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Our Chic range uses EVA soles which offer: More Flexibility Featherlight Ultra comfort Shock Absorption Durability Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Pink Silk Ultralight Chic Cream Slippers / Sliders With Deluxe Artisan Quilted Heart Brooch Shoes XL LAINES LONDON