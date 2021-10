Our Ultralight Chic Slipper / Sliders with stylish deep tread bespoke soles are complete with a stand out gold or silver shimmer binding. These slippers have extra cushioning and are finished off with a satin label for the ultimate comfort, they are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Ultra Lightweight and super durable. Deluxe brooches are handmade using Indian silk bullion wire, using high grade pearls, beads and crystals Our Chic range uses EVA soles which offer: More Flexibility Featherlight Ultra comfort Shock Absorption Durability Please handle brooch with care - wipe clean only Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Pink Silk Ultralight Chic Slipper Sliders With Deluxe Rainbow Love Brooch Shoes Large LAINES LONDON