Invest in a lush timeless winter coat this season. This elegant coat features a belt for wrapping up further on colder days and we recommend layering it over any outfit for a cosy and stylish winter look. Pockets, inner lining, matching fabric belt and the fastening is one popper button. COMPOSITION: Shell: 50% Wool 50% Polyester Lining: 100% Polyester Dry clean only Press on reverse side Iron on low heat Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Pink Wool Blend Coat In Large PAISIE