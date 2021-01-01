Tess is 5'8" and is wearing a size 8 100% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose Neck to hem length for a size 12: 131cm Machine washable (Delicate) Functional button up front Tiered smock skirt Pockets Our Sariah Dress is a perfect easy-breezy day dress. Cut with a relaxed fit, it has a shirt upper, full-length sleeves and an on-trend tiered skirt. The floral dash print features simple floral silhouettes on a deep green base. 100% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose Delicate machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Wash inside out. Allow to air dry. Stretch back into shape whilst wet. Iron whilst still damp to gain back the length. Iron inside out, through a cloth on low temperature. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Green Sariah Tiered Shirt Dress - , Floral Dash Large Sugarhill Brighton