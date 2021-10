This beautiful white satin spotted summer dress features a fixed wrap and elasticated cuffs. This is the perfect dress to dress up or down, whatever the occasion. This dress is designed to sit just below the knee. Wash inside out, wash with similar colours, take care to avoid snagging, do not tumble dry, cool iron on reverse 100% polyester. Lining 100% polyester Women's Non-Toxic Dyes White Satin Spot Wrap Ruffle Dress Large Palones