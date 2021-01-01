From paisie

Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Navy Satin Twist Dress In XS PAISIE

Description

This classic dress defines your silhouette with its twist detail at the front, it's the perfect style for dinner parties. When you want to make a statement we recommend pairing this with strappy heels. Inner lining, back zip, front split, slightly fitted cuff with button and wrap twist front. COMPOSITION: F1: 91% Polyester 9% Spandex F2:100% Polyester Lining：100% Polyester Hand wash cold separately Dry clean recommended Wash with like colours to avoid colour transfer Press on reverse side Iron on low heat Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Navy Satin Twist Dress In XS PAISIE

