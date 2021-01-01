The Avalon dress is made of soft and luxurious sand washed silk fabric. This midi length slip dress features adjustable straps and internal French seams. The bias-cut design means the dress will float softly over the body to create a beautiful feminine shape. Wear the Avalon Dress with sneakers or with boots and a chunky knit or dress this classic and elegant shape up for a night out. This simple shape is perfect styled with bold jewellery and a funky heel. 100% Sandwashed Silk - Oeko-Tex certified fabric Cut on the bias for a flattering shape Sand washed silk fabric is extremely soft, has a slightly matte sheen, and drapes beautifully against the body Cool hand wash, gentle detergent, dry flat in the shade, dry cleanable Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Blue Silk Avalon Dress Blu Tiger Small RALF STUDIOS