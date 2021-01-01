Our Ultralight Chic Slipper / Sliders with stylish deep tread bespoke soles are complete with a stand out gold shimmer binding. These slippers have extra cushioning and are finished off with a satin label for the ultimate comfort, they are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Ultra Lightweight and super durable. Deluxe brooches are handmade using Indian silk bullion wire, using high grade pearls, beads and crystals Our Chic range uses EVA soles which offer: More Flexibility Featherlight Ultra comfort Shock Absorption Durability Wipe clean only - please handle brooch with care Women's Non-Toxic Dyes White Silk Ultralight Chic Cream Slipper Sliders With Deluxe Royal Corgi Brooch Shoes XL LAINES LONDON