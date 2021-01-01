This dress is a perfect option for special occasions. It's made from a soft, sumptuous velvet with a flattering V-neck button front and flared skirt. Style with plain heels for a polished evening look. Front buttons, back zip, inner lining and striped velvet fabric. COMPOSITION: 95% Polyester 5% Spandex lining: 100% Polyester Hand wash recommended Wash with like colours to avoid colour transfer Press on reverse side Iron on low heat Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Turquoise Velvet Striped Dress In XXS PAISIE