Our Ultralight Chic Slipper / Sliders with stylish deep tread bespoke soles are complete with a stand out silver shimmer binding. These slippers have extra cushioning and are finished off with a satin label for the ultimate comfort, they are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Ultra Lightweight and super durable. These handcrafted brooches are delicately hand embroidered using beautiful metallic threads and the highest quality of individual sequins, beads and crystals creating a 3D finish. An absolute compelling attention to detail. Our Chic range uses EVA soles which offer: More Flexibility Featherlight Ultra comfort Shock Absorption Durability Wipe clean only Please handle the brooch with care Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Grey Ultralight Chic Slippers / Sliders With Deluxe Lemon Brooch Shoes Small LAINES LONDON