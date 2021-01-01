Our Ultralight Chic Slipper / Sliders with stylish deep tread bespoke soles are complete with a stand out gold or silver shimmer binding. These slippers have extra cushioning and are finished off with a satin label for the ultimate comfort, they are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Ultra Lightweight and super durable. Laines Premium Collection All of our designs are lovingly hand drawn in house by our designer and then bought to life by our highly skilled craftsmen. These handcrafted brooches are delicately hand embroidered using beautiful metallic threads and the highest quality of individual sequins, beads and crystals creating a 3D finish. An absolute compelling attention to detail Our Chic range uses EVA soles which offer: More Flexibility Featherlight Ultra comfort Shock Absorption Durability Women's Non-Toxic Dyes White Ultralight Cream Chic Slipper Sliders With Double Dodgem & Fairground Sign Shoes XL LAINES LONDON