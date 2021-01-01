With it's popular and timeless wrap design, this dress is crafted from a luxurious striped velvet fabric which ties at the waist to create an elegant silhouette. We recommend pairing this with chic heels for a polished day to evening finish. Inner lining, pockets, striped velvet fabric and waist wrap tie. COMPOSITION: 95% Polyester 5% Spandex lining: 100% Polyester Hand wash recommended Wash with like colours to avoid colour transfer Press on reverse side Iron on low heat Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Navy Velvet Striped Wrap Dress In Large PAISIE