Features of The North Face Women's North Dome Short Sleeve Top Relaxed Fit Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) FlashDry-XD fabric keeps you cool and dry Crop length pairs perfectly with High-rise tights Iconic colorblocking calls back to our heritage styles Anti-odor Heat transfer logo on left chest and back-right shoulder Fabric Details 178 grams per squAre meter 60% cotton, 40% recycled polyester-knit jersey with FlashDry-XD