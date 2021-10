As authentic as if you cut them off yourself, these bleach-baked shorts cut from nonstretch denim with an exposed-button fly are a sunny-day staple. 3 1/2" inseam; 27" leg opening; 11 1/2" front rise; 15 1/2" back rise (size 29) Five-pocket style Exposed-button fly 100% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing