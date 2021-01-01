Dr. Scholl's Women's Nova Slip On Sneakers - Tan, Black

Dr. Scholl's Nova Slip On Sneakers - Tan, Black. The Nova Slip-On Sneakers are sneakers with sporty vibes and comfort you’ll love. SUSTAINABLY CRAFTED: Linings made from recycled bottles. MATERIALS: Leopard print fabric, faux leather, or microsuede made from recycled bottles. FIT: Slip-on fit with twin gore panels and padded collar for extra cushioning. SUSTAINABLE COMFORT: Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort & support. MOVEMENT: Lightweight, flexible construction moves with you. STYLE: Sleek and sporty design with a comfy round toe and 1.25-inch heel. So sporty, so versatile. These sustainable slip-on sneakers go with literally everything.