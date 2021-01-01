Nike Womens Nike NSW Air Woven Jacket - Womens Black/White Size M

A styling staple perfect for layering! Designed from woven fabric, the Nike NSW Air Woven Jacket offers cropped style with a smooth feel. Featuring a design that hits at your hips and a ribbed collar for comfort, this jacket flaunts a distinctive look. The printed Air graphic and embroidered Futura Air front graphic adds to its authentic sporty vibe. Nike NSW Air Woven Jacket features: The fabric has a satin-feel that delivers effortless style. Printed and embroidered details add texture to the fabric. An internal bungee provides styling and fit options. Oversized fit offers a baggy, spacious feel. Machine wash. 100% polyester. Imported.