Womens October Black Queen Birthday Pan African Flag Melanin T-Shirt

Are you a strong black queen? Buy this for yourself or as an October birthday gift for the black woman in your life, your queen melanin with black heritage born in October . Gift for your black wife, girlfriend, niece, aunt or sister with brown skin! This Black Queens Are Born In October Birthday T-Shirt for Black Women is sure to be inspirational and motivational for that special african queen in your life. Perfect for any afro american woman born in October Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem