Womens Octopus - Save The Kraken V-Neck T-Shirt

Do you love living sustainable? You are proud not to use plastic and like plastic-free, sustainable or environmental topics? Then get our cool vintage octopus - Save The Kraken design as a gift and for anyone who likes waste. Do you take care of our environment? Do you like to be plastic-free and love things such as waste, zero waste, octo, plastic free? Our Octopus Save The Kraken design is great for adults, men, women, boys and girls as a gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem