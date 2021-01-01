Salomon Women's Odyssey Mid GTX Shoe - 6 - Black / Flint / High Risk Red

The Salomon Women's Odyssey Mid GTX Shoe is a hiking shoe for mid-height protection. Cover a bit more ankle, and trail debris gets bumped away like it ain't no thang. More like a shoe, but with a look of a boot, it's comfortable on the foot for long distances. A Gore-TEX membrane offers waterproof, breathable protection in rain and through puddles, with a synthetic Upper and rubber toe cap to protect against the dirt, rocks and roots. Equipped with a Contagrip MA Outsole, you'll enjoy plenty of grip on a variety of terrain. Features of the Salomon Women's Odyssey Mid GTX Shoe Outsole: Contagrip MA Midsole: Energy save, stability Rocker Sockliner: Molded EVA Membrane: Gore-Tex Lining material: Synthetic lining Generous Fit Synthetic Upper Gusseted tongue Lace pocket Protective toecap Welded Upper