Womens Off Shoulder Ruched Mesh Bodycon Midi Dress - Green - 4 - Looking for the perfect see-through dress? This iconic mesh dress will see you through endless events. From festivals to brunch, cocktails at the bar to a picnic in the park, swap out sneakers for heels, and this dress will feel brand new. This cool, thin and translucent mesh dress is exactly what you need for warm summer months. The material is breathable, comfy, and so on-trend. Treat yourself to this sheer dress; you deserve it.Style: Bodycon DressDesign: PlainFabric: MeshLength: MidiNeckline: Off The ShoulderSleeve Length: Long Sleeve