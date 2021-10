Look sweet and sexy in this off-shoulder dress with barely there adjustable straps. Foldover neckline has a deep sweetheart dip. Hidden back zip. 97% Polyester, 3% spandex Machine wash delicate cycle Imported Model is 5'9" and wears a US size 6 | Bebe Women's Off Shoulder Sweetheart Dress, Size 6 in Black Spandex